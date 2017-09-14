UMSL has confirmed case of mumps, 2 suspected cases

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The University of Missouri-St. Louis has a confirmed case of the mumps and two suspected cases.

School officials sent a letter to students, faculty and staff stating that there is a possibility they may have been exposed to a person with mumps.

Anyone who experiences mumps symptoms should immediately contact their healthcare provider or Health Services at 314-516-5671.

Click here for more information from St. Louis County Public Health regarding mumps.

