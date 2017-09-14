Man shot, killed in Breckenridge Hills late Wednesday night

Investigators on Chaucer after a man was killed Wednesday night (Credit: KMOV)

BRECKENRIDGE HILLS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A man was shot and killed in Breckenridge Hills late Wednesday night.

Around 11 p.m., officers with St. Louis County and Breckenridge Hills were on Chaucer after a car hit a utility pole after a man was shot.

Police told News 4 a suspect has been identified but it is currently unknown if that person is in custody.

Police have not released the identity of the victim.

No other details regarding the fatal shooting have been released.

