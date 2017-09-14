Man shot, killed in Breckenridge Hills late Wednesday night - KMOV.com

Man shot, killed in Breckenridge Hills late Wednesday night

Posted: Updated:
By Stephanie Baumer, Online News Producer
Connect
Investigators on Chaucer after a man was killed Wednesday night (Credit: KMOV) Investigators on Chaucer after a man was killed Wednesday night (Credit: KMOV)

BRECKENRIDGE HILLS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A man was shot and killed in Breckenridge Hills late Wednesday night.

Around 11 p.m., officers with St. Louis County and Breckenridge Hills were on Chaucer after a car hit a utility pole after a man was shot.

Police told News 4 a suspect has been identified but it is currently unknown if that person is in custody.

Police have not released the identity of the victim.

No other details regarding the fatal shooting have been released.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Watch News 4 Now

Mouse over player for controls · LAUNCH FULL PLAYER

Powered by Frankly