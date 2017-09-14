Driver speeds through 'Convict Stockley' protest in Kirkwood overnight

An SUV seen on video speeding through protesters in Kirkwood Wednesday night (Credit: RebZ.tv / YouTube)

KIRKWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) – An SUV sped through a crowd of protesters in Kirkwood Wednesday night.

The protesters were in the area to bring attention to the first-degree murder trial of former St. Louis Police Officer Jason Stockley. A demonstrator told News 4 they chose to protest in Kirkwood because they wanted to bring the attention to an audience who might not be following the case.

The protesters carried signs that read “Black Lives Matter” and “Convict Killer Cops #JasonStockley.”

At one point during the protest, some of the demonstrators blocked the road. A man in a white SUV and some of the protesters talked for five minutes about the protest and why they were blocking the road. During their conversation, an officer approached the driver and said something to him, the driver was then heard on video stating “Nah, I want in this” and the officer walked away while the protester and driver continued their conversation.

What is believed to be the same SUV is then seen on video speeding through the protesters near city hall. Someone in the crowd threw something onto the windshield of the SUV, which caused a loud crunch noise to be heard.

After the driver stopped, people rushed to the SUV and hit it. The driver then drove away.

No one appeared to be injured in the incident.

Kirkwood police have not released any information regarding the incident. Stay tuned to News 4 & KMOV.com for more on this developing story.

