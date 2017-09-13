Lanes of WB I-70 closed at Shreve after shots were fired on highway

All lanes of westbound I-70 are closed at Shreve were closed for around 30 minutes Wednesday after shots were fired on the interstate.

The incident happened around 9:30 p.m., police said. Nobody was hit, but the driver of the car crashed, police said.

Around 10:10 p.m., one lane of traffic re-opened.

Other details weren’t immediately known.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.