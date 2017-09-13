Wreck closes WB I-270 near New Florissant in North County

A wreck has closed westbound I-270 near New Florissant in North County.

WB I-270 is closed at New Florissant due to an accident, authorities said.

Firefighters said the accident involves an overturned car and happened around 9:00 p.m. A female victim was ejected and was injured.

Other details were not immediately known.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved