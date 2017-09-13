St. Louis Zoo prepares for grand opening of ‘Grizzly Ridge’

A pair of brand new grizzly bears are almost ready to make their debut at the St. Louis Zoo. (Credit: KMOV)

ST.LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A pair of brand new grizzly bears are almost ready to make their debut at the St. Louis Zoo.

The St. Louis Zoo shared a video of their resident bears Wednesday as they prepare to welcome “Huck” and “Finley”.

The two grizzly bears will make their public debut Thursday ahead of the opening of ‘Grizzly Ridge”.

Zoo members can take advantage of a special preview from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

“Grizzly Ridge” officially opens on Friday.

