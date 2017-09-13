Unlicensed south St. Louis store owner accused of selling syringes, drug paraphernalia

A business owner of selling syringes and drug paraphernalia, admits he doesn't have a license to run his store. (Credit: KMOV)

A business owner accused of selling syringes and drug paraphernalia, admits he doesn't have a license to run his store.

"When it's busier than a QT is, you start to wonder," said Scott Fowler.

Scott Fowler's called Carondelet home his entire life.

He says the owner of "Green's Arts & Crafts Resale Shop" on the 7400 block of South Broadway is bad for the community.

"He favors the dopeheads, he favors the homeless and favors the prostitution," said Fowler.

Neighbors like Fowler say the store's been a nuisance ever since it opened last November, selling drug paraphernalia like syringes and pipes.

"Allegedly, prostitutes come in here," said James Green, owner of the arts and crafts resale shop. "I don't ask them, 'are you a prostitute down on Broadway?'"

Green admits he doesn't have a business license to be open At his permit hearing in August, over two dozen nearby residents and businesses filed opposition letters.

"We've had other people besides Mr. Fowler come forward and say you're doing things illegally out of your shop," said News 4's Eric Cox.

"Where are they?" said Green. "Where's the police at, coming in here and throwing me down, putting handcuffs on me for doing illegal things?"

"You don't sell those (syringes) to anybody, you just have those for yourself ?" said News 4's Eric Cox.

"These here is for my insulin," said Green. "I use insulin at least 5 times a day."

"He clearly has no respect for the ordinances or the laws," said 11the Ward Alderwoman Sarah Martin. "The city is aware of what's going on and I think that the city will do its due diligence to make sure it's shut down."

News 4 reached out to RE Source, LLC, the company that owns the store property.

The company's owner, James Dearing, is on vacation and can't be reached.

Green told News 4 he plans to pay $200 to appeal for his operating license.

