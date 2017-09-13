Trauma surgeon talks about treating child victims of violence

After a 6-year old boy who was shot in the head Tuesday, News 4's Russell Kinsaul reached out to St. Louis Children's Hospital about how crimes involving children are handled. (Credit: KMOV)

After a 6-year old boy who was shot in the head Tuesday, News 4's Russell Kinsaul reached out to St. Louis Children's Hospital about how crimes involving children are handled.

The boy was rushed to St. Louis Children's Hospital to be treated Tuesday evening. Although the staff couldn't talk about the boy's medical care because of privacy rules, a pediatric trauma surgeon did talk about treating patients like him.

Dr. Jesse Vrecenak told News 4 that young victims of violence are the reason her profession has pros and cons, "Violence perpetrated against children is one of the hardest aspects for me and probably for most people."

Dr. Vrecenak is the parent of 2 children and has a third on the way. She said sometimes patients remind doctors of their own children.

"Especially when you can see your own children in the patients you treat and put your self in the shoes of the parents. It adds another dimension to what you're doing," said Dr. Vrecenak,"It's very important to compartmentalize that the best you can, at the time."

She said when doctors and nurses go home, sometimes the cases come back to them and they think about the terrible impact on the children and their families.

Dr. Vrecenak said, "We're fortunate in that we have a lot of resources to take care of us. If you're having a difficult situation, whether that means knocking on a colleague's door or just sitting down and decompressing."

