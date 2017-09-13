After 6-year old shot, many asking who would shoot into a car with kids inside

St. Louis police are trying to find the two gunmen who shot a father and his 6-year old son.

According to police, the 29-year-old had just pulled up in front of his house in the 2100 block of Adelaide when a man in a car and another on foot, approached him and opened fire.

The 6-year-old was shot in the head and was later listed in critical condition at a local hospital. Police said his father was shot in the leg. An 8-year-old also in the car was not injured.

Hours later, Lt. John Green asked the question many others are asking and then answered it himself.

"You got kids in the car, why shoot in the car? There's no reason to shoot in the car. Society's changing and people just don't care anymore," said Green.

News 4 went to talk with Better Family Life's James Clark who's helping turn young, violent lives around, to ask how society got to this point. He said kids are growing up in broken neighborhoods where friction is a way of life.

Clark said, "Where friction is a part of the household culture. Then when you live in a neighborhood where everybody has an addiction to friction, where people wold rather argue than compliment each other."

Then Clark said if you add in poverty, other social barriers and a plentiful supply of guns you get a volatile mixture.

"Everyone's tough now, everyone's hard. Everyone wants to show that they're not soft. And there are too many victims of that mentality."

Better Family Life has had success turning lives around when they pull hardened teens out of their subculture of violence, but Clark says many more resources are needed to be put into the effort.

