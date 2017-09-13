Imagine a Better St. Louis: New additions to 8th Annual Cardinals Care 6K

If you've ever had the urge to run across the field at Busch Stadium, Sunday is your chance. (Credit: KMOV)

ST.LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – If you’ve ever had the urge to run across the field at Busch Stadium, Sunday is your chance.

The Cardinals Care 6K race is happening in and around Busch Stadium at 8:06 am. The run is approximately 3.74 miles and it will start on 8th Street in front of Stan Musial Statue.

The race is set to benefit the charitable work of Cardinals Care.

Olympic legend Jackie Joyner Kersee will be on the field to greet runners at the finish line.

“It really means a lot not only to me but also to our community as well as to my foundation and center,” said Kersee.

This year’s race will offer a post-race party at Ballpark Village, fundraising prizes, and a new addition – an on-course slip ‘n slide.

