Classes canceled Thurs and Fri at school where floors are buckling

Areas of Wolf Branch Middle School including the gym and cafeteria are closed after it appears the ground underneath is moving. Credit: KMOV

A school in Swansea that is shifting due to mine substance will not be in session on Thursday or Friday.

Officials say Wolf Branch Middle School sits on an abandoned mine. The building was completed in 2003.

Classrooms at the school are being packed up and boxes in its hallways will soon be filled with supplies. The supplies will be moved to an elementary school a few blocks away on Thursday and Friday. On Monday, class will resume for Wolf Branch students at the nearby elementary school.

Students currently can’t use the gym, cafeteria or band room due to the mine subsidence. Engineers say around 80 percent of the building is affected.

Mine subsidence has been a problem in parts of the Metro East for years and has already forced the demolition of another school in 2009.

