Middle school students help bus driver suffering medical emergency

The bus after it came to a stop. Credit: KMOV

Eighth grader Alex Fisher and his two friends were riding the bus from Rogers Middle School on Monday back home in south St. Louis Monday when they noticed something was wrong. Credit: KMOV

Eighth grader Alex Fisher and his two friends were riding the bus from Rogers Middle School on Monday back home in south St. Louis Monday when they noticed something was wrong.

"I walked up to the front then I saw the bus driver shaking and I asked her if she was okay and she was not responding, so I called my friends up," says Fisher.

Emilio Stewart called 911.

"I am like we just need an ambulance, quick," he says.

While all this was going on, the bus was still in motion heading down Michigan and Chippewa Street, straight towards a resale store.

An employee inside saw the bus in distress and took action.

"There was this man who climbed through the window to turn the engine off," says Stewart.

That man is Michael Harrell

"I tried to get the door open, I couldn't. So I jumped through the first window I saw and jumped in the bus. got to the front and got control of the bus. I had to break it and stop it," says Harrell.

The bus came to a stop, resting on a utility pole.

Help arrived and the bus driver was taken away in an ambulance.

For the three young boys, they say that they will never stop going out of their way to help someone in need.

"I feel like I am a hero and I just saved someone's life," says Vernon Brown.

"I would do anything to help somebody out," adds Fisher.

Stewart says, " I am so happy that we helped her through that situation."

News 4 reached out to the bus company the driver works for, Missouri Central Bus. The company says the driver has not reported back to work yet.

News 4 has learned the driver called the school on Tuesday to see if the boys were okay. The school says they plan on having a special assembly next week to honor them and their bravery.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved