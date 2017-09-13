Ice complex land in Creve Coeur Park slated for re-greening

St. Louis County officials have agreed to "re-green" a part of Creve Coeur Lake Park that had been cleared and leveled this summer and is also the site of a proposed ice rink complex. Credit: KMOV

St. Louis County officials have agreed to "re-green" a part of Creve Coeur Lake Park that had been cleared and leveled this summer and is also the site of a proposed ice rink complex.

"I think greening the area while we wait for the improvement to occur or not occur is a good idea," said County Executive Steve Stenger.

The St. Louis Audubon Society says it's a good first step for an area that has already lost a hundred large trees by their estimate and were home to two dozen species of birds.

The land at the park had been cleared in what county officials said was a project unrelated to the ice complex, which still needs approval from the National Park Service.

Last month the NPS had raised questions about the land clearing in a letter to the state of Missouri.

The "re-greening" will involve planting grass in the area and it is being paid for by the developer.

