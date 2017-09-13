Chicago man sentenced to 24 months in prison for Plaza Fronenac robbery

Thieves stole several Chanel handbags from the Saks Fifth Avenue store in Plaza Frontenac as part of a "smash and grab" robbery on November 26, 2016 (Credit: KMOV)

A Chicago man has been sentenced to 24 months in prison for his role in the "smash and grab" robbery of several Chanel handbags from Plaza Frontenac in 2016.

Dejuan Wingard, 22, is the seventh of 13 individuals who have pleaded guilty in connection to the robbery of the Saks Fifth Avenue store last November. In addition to that robbery, Wingard acknowledged participating in a similar theft at the same store on August 2, 2016.

Wingard was also ordered to serve three years of supervised release and pay more than $200,000 in restitution to the store after his prison sentence.

The case was investigated by the St. Louis FBI and the Frontenac Police Department.

