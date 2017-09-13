Local leaders recognized for improved safety on MetroLink trains

Area leaders say safety is improving on MetroLink trains.

St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson, St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger, and St. Clair County Board Chairman Mark Kern all received awards today from Citizens for Modern Transit. They were recognized for bringing several police agencies under one command this summer to patrol the trains.

"I think the trains are safer, but we can't sugarcoat it: we have a long way to go," Stenger said. "This is certainly a good start and great efforts have been made."

"One crime is one crime too many," said Krewson. "The statistics are important, but we also want people to feel safe and see law enforcement on and around the trains and the stations."

Over the last several months, relations between St. Louis County Police and bi-state security have been strained over accusations of slacking on the job.

