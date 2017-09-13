Chappelle-Nadal censured over social media post on Trump

A man who was shot and killed in Berkeley Monday night has been identified.More >
A man who was shot and killed in Berkeley Monday night has been identified.More >
Officials in Franklin County say a man who jumped from a car and ran during a police pursuit Wednesday morning has been arrestedMore >
Officials in Franklin County say a man who jumped from a car and ran during a police pursuit Wednesday morning has been arrestedMore >
Missouri state senators have voted to formally discipline a colleague who posted on social media that she hoped for President Donald Trump's assassination.More >
Missouri state senators have voted to formally discipline a colleague who posted on social media that she hoped for President Donald Trump's assassination.More >
Standing in front of a stalled construction project Laurie Rao doesn't mince wordsMore >
Standing in front of a stalled construction project Laurie Rao doesn't mince wordsMore >