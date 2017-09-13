St. Louis alderman arrested by Florissant police for driving with suspended license

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A St. Louis alderman was arrested last weekend on an outstanding warrant for driving while his license was suspended.

John Collins-Muhammad, 26, was arrested by Florissant police around 7:20 p.m. Saturday on Lindbergh Boulevard near Cougar Street. A summons was reportedly issued for his arrest in June stemming from a February 2016 case in which he failed to appear in court after getting a ticket for driving with a revoked license.

When he was released, officials in Jefferson County were notified because Collins-Muhammad had been issued a warrant for his arrest there after driving while his license was suspended in July.

On Aug. 14 Collins-Muhammad was stopped by a St. Louis police officer in the 5500 block of Natural Bridge and given a verbal warning for speeding, according to the department.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved