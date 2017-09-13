Suspects on the run following armed robbery at Sprint store in Jennings

JENNINGS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Two suspects are on the loose following an armed robbery at a Sprint store in Jennings Tuesday night.

Around 8:50 p.m., the suspects entered the business armed with handguns on West Florissant Avenue and demanded money from the register. After taking an undisclosed amount of money, they left in a white sedan.

No one was injured during the armed robbery.

Anyone with information regarding the armed robbery is asked to contact the St. Louis County Police Department.

