Deputies searching for man who jumped 'like a deer' out of Lexus following chase

ST. CLAIR, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Officials in Franklin County are searching for a man who jumped from a car and ran during a police pursuit Wednesday morning.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff, a Lexus with no plates was driving along the service road near West Springfield when it sped past an unmarked police car around 8 a.m. The unmarked police vehicle then started following the car.

During the pursuit, the driver flipped the car and then jumped out of it “like a deer” and took off, sheriff’s officials said.

No other details have been released.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved