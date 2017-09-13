Missouri State Treasurer warns of pension issue, launches new website

Missouri State Treasurer Eric Schmitt says he has uncovered “troubling new findings” regarding the state’s pension system.

In the past, he has said the state has a “looming pension crisis.” Schmitt plans to outline his findings to a legislative committee Wednesday morning.

This comes as Schmitt is touting a new way for Missourians to keep up with the state’s finances. This month, his office launched “www.MissouriDashboard.com”

The website takes already public information that is sometimes hard to find and puts it in one place. This way, taxpayers can see exactly where the state stands.

A quick glance shows Missouri’s unemployment rate is at 3.8 percent, which is lower than the national average of 4.4 percent. You can also track the state’s debt, which was listed at $18.4 billion in June 2016. It shows good news too, like which counties do best in saving for college. St. Louis County tops the list. The site is also interactive in places. If you hover the mouse over one map, it will compare the average hourly wage between counties. It shows Franklin County is at $18.23, while St. Louis County is $27.23.

The state treasurer says he hopes by making this information more accessible, “citizens, journalists and lawmakers will be able to have informed discussions about the state of our economy and how it can be improved.”

A staffer told News 4 they built the site internally so it only cost $126 for technical setup.

