2 job fairs taking place Wednesday

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) – If you’re looking for a job two fairs on Wednesday could help.

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. the annual XIX Diversity Job Fair will take place at the Ferguson Community Center on Smith Avenue. Employers at the event will be looking to hire architects, financial advisors, call center reps, human resources, transportation and more. The event is free for all job-seekers. Anyone with questions should call 314-252-0306 or click here for more details.

At the Gateway Convention Center in Collinsville from 1 to 5 p.m., employers will be accepting resumes and conducting interviews at the Plus ’17 job fair. Click here for additional information.

