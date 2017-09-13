Juveniles arrested after throwing rocks at cars in St. Charles County

The windshield of a semi-truck was damaged by rocks overnight in St. Charles County (Credit: KMOV)

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Several juveniles are in custody after drivers on Interstate 70 had rocks thrown at them from an overpass in St. Charles County overnight.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a group of juveniles was throwing rocks at cars from the railroad tracks above the interstate near the Wentzville Parkway overpass. A truck driver News 4 spoke with said police told him at least 24 vehicles were damaged by the rocks.

“[I could have lost] control of the vehicle, I could hit somebody else and run off the side of the road and kill myself and my team driver,” said Scott Westmoreland, whose semi-truck was damaged. “At first I thought I got shot at because of the crack of the windshield and the impact and the glass shattering.”

Westmoreland said he cannot drive for a couple of days because the damage to his semi-truck cannot be fixed for another 48 hours.

The exact number of juveniles arrested in connection to the incident have not been released. Police have only said they caught some of them.

