Violent night in North City leaves 2 dead, 3 injured including 6-year-old boy

NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Gun violence in north St. Louis left two dead and three injured Tuesday evening.

St. Louis Metropolitan Police began a busy night with an investigation of a deadly shooting in the 5300 block of Wabada just after 5 p.m.

Police said the shooting victim showed up at a local hospital but later died from injuries.

About an hour later, in the 2100 block of Adelaide, authorities were on the scene of a double shooting involving a 6-year-old boy.

According to police, the shooting happened in the 2100 block of Adelaide. Police said a man was inside a car with his 6-year-old son and an 8-year-old boy when two suspects opened fire. Police say one suspect opened fire from another car, possibly a four-door silver sedan, while another suspect was on foot.

Police say the 6-year-old was shot in the head and is listed in critical but unstable condition. The adult victim involved suffered gunshot wounds to the leg and is in stable condition.

The 8-year-old was not hurt.

Around 8 p.m., two men were injured in a double shooting in the 5000 block of Aubert.

One of the victims died from his gunshot wounds, the other victim was shot in the leg and is conscious and breathing.

No further information has been released involving the double shooting at this time.

Homicide detectives are investigating these cases and this story will be updated as more information becomes available.

