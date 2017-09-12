St. Louis City Sheriff talks about Stockley verdict, possible aftermath

(Credit: The St. Louis City Sheriff said he is taking precautions ahead of the Jason Stockley verdict.

St. Louis City Sheriff Vernon Betts said he would not comment on whether he thinks Stockley is guilty, saying it is up to Judge Timothy Wilson to decide. Betts is in charge of keeping courthouses safe.

“I am hoping the verdict will go in the direction it won’t cause a lot of hoopla from the public,” said Betts. “I have been praying for him (Wilson) and he and I have talked about that very thing. He’s got a lot of pressure on him, but he’s going to make the right decision, I hope.”

Wednesday marks five weeks since the trial against Stockley wrapped up. He is accused of murder in the 2011 death of Anthony Lamar Smith.

“I have been active in protests since my high school days, whether its high school or Mike Brown, I went out a few times and participated in that,” said Betts.

Betts said has a unique perspective as the only black sheriff in Missouri. He is also a member of the clergy. He says he plans to visible outside the courts.

“We are looking at things that will keep the buildings safe, keep the people safe, barriers are one of those things. We also have other contingency plans,” Betts said.

