Police investigating deadly North City shooting

Police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred in north St. Louis Tuesday evening.

Authorities said a victim was shot in the 5300 block of Wabada just after 5:00 p.m.

The victim showed up at a hospital but later died. Homicide detectives are investigating.

Other information was not immediately known.

