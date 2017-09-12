2 juveniles shot in North City, police say - KMOV.com

2 juveniles shot in North City, police say

Police said 2 juveniles were shot in north St. Louis Tuesday. Credit: KMOV Police said 2 juveniles were shot in north St. Louis Tuesday. Credit: KMOV
NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -

Two juvenile victims were shot in north St. Louis Tuesday evening, police said.

Police said the shooting happened in the 2100 block of Adelaide after 6:00 p.m.

A man later arrived at a hospital with the victims, police said. One victim is in critical but unstable condition. The other victim is in stable condition, according to police.

Homicide detectives are investigating.

Other information was not immediately known.

