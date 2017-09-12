Huffington Post launches "Listen to America" bus tour in St. Louis

The national media publication, Huffington Post, kicked off a 25 city bus tour in St. Louis.

It's all part of a project called "Listen to America." The goal of this tour is to interview people throughout Middle America about their hopes, dreams, and fears to learn what matters most to Americans.

Dozens showed up at Kiener Plaza in downtown St. Louis Tuesday morning to start this tour. It was the first 3 panels throughout the day, involving local leaders and the editor-in-chief of Huffington Post, Lydia Polgreen.

"Look at that beautiful arch right behind us. It's the gateway to the west, it's the heart of America," said Polgreen, as she started off the first panel and the official beginning of the "Listen to America" tour, "We're hoping they'll come on down on their coffee break and tell us what we need to know."

The Huffington Post crew rolled up to Kiener Plaza on a big tour bus, the same one they will drive to each of the other 24 cities along the tour. Some of the St. Louisans that came out Tuesday morning shared what matters most to them.

"Racial equality and justice are hugely important," said Andrew Tolch, "It's going to take white people and white moderates to come out and speak up."

"Money is the problem. People don't have enough money," said Darius Cropp, "If they had more jobs and more opportunities for people to succeed, it wouldn't be so tragic. People wouldn't get killed every day."

Huffington Post is eager to listen to St. Louisans, knowing they have an interesting perspective reflecting back on the unrest in Ferguson in 2014. "To connect with the reader and really listen," said Polgreen.

You do not need to live in the city or come from a certain background. You just need to show up. "I think when national media comes into our community, I feel like our community listens in a different way, and then they're compelled to be present and to participate in the conversation," said Denise Washington, a St. Louisan who came to Kiener Plaza to join the conversation.

