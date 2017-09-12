New Chesterfield pumpkin patch gears up for first Fall opening

It is beginning to look a lot like fall in the Chesterfield Valley, and the new Chesterfield Pumpkin Patch is almost ready for its first season.

With the closing of Rombach Farms over the summer, many are hoping this will be everyone's new pumpkin destination. The pumpkin patch opens Saturday, September 23 on Olive Street, near the former Rombach Farms site and it will remain open through Halloween.

"We have come a long way from an empty vacant lot," says Gretchen Thal.

It is 11 days and counting until the pumpkin patch is open for business.

"It has been a long time coming several months of hard, hard work. and it's super exciting. We could not be happier," she says.

Guests can expect a lot when they visit. There will be a beer garden, 250-foot zip line and tons of actives for kids.

"We are going to have a petting zoo that is going to be out of this world. We are going to have face painting, pony rides, pumpkin painting," says Thal.

As for the main attraction, the pumpkins, there will be plenty of those too.

"They will continue to grow as the season. We will not run out of pumpkins," says Thal.

