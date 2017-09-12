6 St. Louis-area schools among those deemed Healthiest School Program

More than a handful of St. Louis-area schools were named among the Healthiest Schools Program.

Six schools were named from the area, with five of those schools coming from the St. Louis Public School System.

Of those St. Louis schools is Gateway Elementary, which supplies a healthy dose of fruits and vegetables in their daily lunches. The elementary school said their attendance is improving among students and staff.

Rose Howard, Gateway's principal, said their focus is on their students and making sure they have access to resources that will improve their physical and mental health.

"It's all about kids making sure they're healthy," Howard said.

The elementary school has emphasis on exercises and mental health breaks, and even grows some of their lunch food from the school's garden.

