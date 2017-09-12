Rep. Franks ‘crashes’ meeting discussing Stockley verdict

Missouri state representative Bruce Franks said he had to 'crash' a meeting between Governor Greitens concerning the Stockley verdict. (Credit: KMOV)

ST.LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Missouri state representative Bruce Franks said he had to “crash” a meeting between Governor Greitens, police, and clergy concerning the Stockley verdict.

Both sides are preparing for demonstrations after the verdict.

Franks was a familiar face during the Ferguson demonstrations in 2014.

On Monday, Governor Greitens met with a few dozen clergy and first responders, saying he hopes to keep the lines of communication open between the state and community leaders.

Read: Greitens meets with black faith leaders ahead of Stockley verdict

“I wasn’t invited,” said Franks.

State Representative Bruce Franks says Greitens staff told him he wasn’t asked to be part of the meeting because of criticism aimed at the governor on social media.

In a roughly 40-minute long Facebook Live video Franks weighed in on any demonstrations that may follow the Stockley verdict.

Franks says he does not condone the destruction and violence that erupted in Ferguson, but he does not condemn it either.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.