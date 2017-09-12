How to help the Salvation Army with hurricane relief efforts

Relief agencies helping in the response to Hurricanes Irma and Harvey say they are overwhelmed.

Such agencies are not just calling for monetary donations, but also volunteers. The Salvation Army says they’ve been rotating people in and out of hurricane relief areas. Deployment lasts around 14 days.

Volunteers will likely participate in preparing meals and dispatch water.

If you are interested in volunteering for the Salvation Army, there are two courses to help you become certified. Both are being held at Salvation Army headquarters on South Hampton in South City.

The first course is Friday from 7:00 p.m.- 9:00 p.m., the other is Saturday starting at 8:00 a.m.

