WB I-270 closed in Florissant due to wreck, police say - KMOV.com

WB I-270 closed in Florissant due to wreck, police say

Posted: Updated:
(Credit: KMOV). (Credit: KMOV).
FLORISSANT, Mo. (KMOV.com) -

Police said westbound I-270 between New Florissant and Graham was closed for a time on Tuesday due to an accident.

The accident happened sometime before 3:00 p.m.

Information on injuries was not immediately known.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Watch News 4 Now

Mouse over player for controls · LAUNCH FULL PLAYER

Powered by Frankly