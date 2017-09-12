Cards recall Sierra ahead of PCL Championship Series

St. Louis Cardinals' Magneuris Sierra (43) is congratulated by teammates after scoring on a triple by Dexter Fowler during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Wednesday, May 10, 2017, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A fan-favorite rookie will return to Busch this week.

Tuesday, the Cardinals announced they recalled speedy outfielder Magneuris Sierra from Memphis and exchanged him for infielder Breyvic Valera.

Sierra electrified fans in his MLB debut, notching hits in each of his first seven games to tie a franchise record.

In 13 games in the majors, the 21-year-old has hit .365 with an OBP of .400. His speed has been instrumental in his success, as he lacks the power at this point in his career to do real damage at the plate.

In fact, all of his 19 hits have been singles. He’s still managed to drive in five runs, steal two bases and score 10 times over the course of 53 plate appearances.

While he doesn’t add muscle to the St. Louis lineup, he does provide excellent range in the outfield (especially important in the wake of Dexter Fowler’s recent injury trouble) and a speedy, disruptive presence on the bases should the Cardinals need a jolt off the bench late in games.

Sierra leaves the Triple-A Memphis team just before the start of the PCL Championship Series.