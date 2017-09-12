Guard shack of St. Louis City Hall damaged Monday night

An investigation is underway after damage was reported to a St. Louis City Hall guard shack Monday night.

The incident occurred in the 1200 block of Market.

Around 10:40 p.m., a city marshal reported property damage to the north side entrance guard shack. The marshal said he saw the male suspect on video surveillance throwing items at the shack. When the marshal went outside, he found the windows of the shack shattered and the inside ransacked.

However, no items appeared to be stolen.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

