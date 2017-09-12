No more food touching! The genius product invented by a kid!

KMOV.COM - Do you have obsessive compulsive "MY FOOD IS TOUCHING!" disorder?

"That had better not be a pea touching my mashed potatoes!"

If you're one of the many people who are OCD about their food not touching, you know the feeling.

You're in line at a buffet loading up your plate. You finish and as you're walking back to your table, you see a rogue pea, rolling toward your potatoes. Or perhaps the juices from your veggies or meat sloshing toward the bread. You tilt your plate from side to side trying to keep the food apart, but it never fails. You're food is without borders. Green and orange peas and carrots crossing into Idaho potato land... You're then forced to either eat your mixed food in shame or expose your "super weird" disorder to everyone around you by taking your fork and separating your food on the plate or taking a napkin and soaking up the juices threatening the borders of neighboring food.

If you're like others, putting side items on separate plates or smaller bowls isn't uncommon for you to keep your food OCD in check. It's not practical, but it works.

Now, however, a genius product could solve the food touching fear that many of us have!

FOOD CUBBY PLATE DIVIDER!

U-shaped suction cup walls seek to divide so you can conquer!

According to the Amazon.com description:

The ORIGINAL Food Cubby food divider, invented by a kid! Suctions to flat, smooth plates to keep runny food from spreading. The Food Cubby keeps food separated on plates you already own, so you don't have to buy and store plastic divider plates. It also provides an "edge" to push food onto utensils for people who might need that help at meal time. Good for special needs, elderly, vision impaired, and occupational therapy needs at meal time. Also, holds 1/2 cup of food within its walls for portion control and nutrition.

PLATE DIVIDER SEPARATES FOOD with suction cup seal to keep runny food from spreading

PORTABLE EATING DEVICE you can take anywhere to push food onto utensils or separate food

PORTION CONTROL that fits 1/2 cup of food within its walls for nutritional or diet-friendly portions

SIMPLE AND DURABLE, BPA free, food safe silicone tested by FDA approved lab

TRANSFORMS SERVE WARE by converting trays or dishware into divided areas for dips and dressings

And the reviews aren't bad either:

It's time for us to eat in peace. No more food touching!

