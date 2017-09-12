C-17 jets take off from Scott Air Force Base to bring supplies to Hurricane Irma victims

A C-17 cargo jet that took off from Scott Air Force Base Tuesday morning (Credit: KMOV)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – U.S. Air Force pilots are delivering supplies to Hurricane Irma victims in Florida.

Tuesday, crews are bringing that relief on C-17 cargo jets that flew out of Scott Air Force Base around 8 a.m.

News 4’s Chris Nagus was on one of the jets, which stopped southeast of Atlanta, Georgia before 10:30 a.m. to pick up supplies. Officials told Nagus they could be picking up a variety of things, including trucks, trailers, coast guard and FEMA supplies.

The jets were originally headed towards Key West but now may be headed to Homestead, Florida.

News 4 will update this story as Nagus continues his journey with the crews.

