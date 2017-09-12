St. Louis Cardinals release 2018 schedule; open the season on the road

Though the St. Louis Cardinals are in the playoff hunt for the 2017 season, the team released their 2018 schedule which has them opening the season on the road.

The Cardinals will open their 2018 season on Thursday, March 29 in New York against the Mets at Citi Field as part of a season-opening six-game road trip that will also take them to Milwaukee for three games.

The Cardinals will make their first appearance at Busch Stadium in 2018 on April 5, when they welcome the Arizona Diamondbacks for Opening Day in St. Louis.

Although the Diamondbacks come to town to kick-off a six-game homestand, the Chicago Cubs and Cardinals will play seven times over 11 days during 2018, with their first series beginning May 4 at Busch Stadium. A few days later, the Cardinals will welcome another rival, this time from the American league, to Busch. The Kansas City Royals will come to town May 21 for a 3-game series before the Cardinals head to Kansas City in August.

The 2018 schedule was released league-wide.

Click here to view the Cardinals' complete 2018 schedule.

