Portion of WB 55/70 closing near Collinsville this weekend

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) – All westbound lanes of Interstate 55/70 will be closed near Collinsville starting Friday.

The lanes will be closed under Interstate 255 beginning at 9 p.m. During the closure, crews will paint two bridges carrying Interstate 255 traffic over Interstate 55/70.

The ramp from northbound Interstate 255 to westbound Interstate 55/70 and the entrance ramp from Illinois 157 to westbound Interstate 55/70 will also be closed.

A posted detour will direct drivers to take southbound Interstate 255 to westbound Interstate 64 to westbound Interstate 55/70. A second posted detour will direct Illinois 157 traffic to Collinsville Road west to southbound Interstate 55/70.

The lanes and ramps are expected to reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, Sept. 18

