Man stabbed after trying to stop suspect from stealing at Family Dollar

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man was stabbed in the abdomen after trying to stop a suspect from stealing at a Family Dollar in north St. Louis Monday evening.

Just before 5 p.m., the 39-year-old said he was trying to stop the suspect from stealing at the business, located at 5010 Union, when he was stabbed with a pocket knife.

The victim was treated for a small puncture wound to the stomach, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing.

