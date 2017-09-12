Man stabbed after trying to stop suspect from stealing at Family - KMOV.com

Man stabbed after trying to stop suspect from stealing at Family Dollar

Posted: Updated:
By Stephanie Baumer, Online News Producer
Connect
(Credit: KMOV) (Credit: KMOV)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man was stabbed in the abdomen after trying to stop a suspect from stealing at a Family Dollar in north St. Louis Monday evening.

Just before 5 p.m., the 39-year-old said he was trying to stop the suspect from stealing at the business, located at 5010 Union, when he was stabbed with a pocket knife.

The victim was treated for a small puncture wound to the stomach, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Watch News 4 Now

Mouse over player for controls · LAUNCH FULL PLAYER

Powered by Frankly