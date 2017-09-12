Woman shot after her vehicle caught fire in South City

Ambulance outside of a store after a woman went there after she was shot Tuesday (Credit: KMOV)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A woman was shot when she went outside after noticing her vehicle was on fire in south St. Louis early Tuesday morning.

The 24-year-old told police she went outside of her house after noticing her vehicle was on fire in the 2600 block of Pestalozzi after she noticed her vehicle was on fire. After exiting her home, she was shot in the calf.

After being shot, the woman went to the 2800 block of Gravois, where police found her. She was taken to the hospital and listed as stable.

The investigation is ongoing.

