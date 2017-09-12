Topgolf breaks ground on Chesterfield location

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Topgolf has broken ground on its first Missouri location.

Tuesday, the company broke ground at the site where they will begin construction on the 65,000-square-foot venue in Chesterfield.

“The Topgolf project has already created a great deal of enthusiasm in the region as it will be the only entertainment venue of its kind in the St. Louis area. Topgolf will help increase our growing tourism base and offer a unique destination for golf enthusiasts and those just looking for a fun outing with friends, family or coworkers,” said City of Chesterfield Mayor Bob Nation. “The City of Chesterfield is eager to have Topgolf begin construction here in The Valley.”

The new three-level location, which will be at 16851 N. Outer 40 Road, will include up to 3,000 square feet of private event space and 102 climate-controlled hitting bays.

Click here for the latest details regarding the progress.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.