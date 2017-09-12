Tim Allen stopping in St. Louis early next year - KMOV.com

Tim Allen stopping in St. Louis early next year

By Stephanie Baumer, Online News Producer
ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Tim Allen will be in St. Louis early next year.

The former ‘Home Improvement’ and ‘Last Man Standing’ star will be at the Peabody Opera House on February 3 at 7 p.m.

Tickets for the show go on sale Sept. 18 at 10 a.m.

Click here for more details or to purchase tickets.

