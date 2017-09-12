Firefighters battling 3-alarm warehouse fire in North City

Firefighters at St. Louis and Elliott after a three-story building caught fire Tuesday (Credit: KMOV)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Firefighters are on the scene of a three-alarm warehouse fire in north St. Louis.

Firefighters were called to a large three-story warehouse at St. Louis and Elliott around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to the St. Louis Fire Department.

No other details have been released.

Stay tuned to News 4 & KMOV.com for the latest on this breaking news.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.