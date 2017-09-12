2 in custody after police chase ends in crash in St. Louis County

Two suspects were taken into custody following a Monday night crash (Credit: KMOV)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Two people were taken into custody in St. Louis County after a police chase ended in a crash late Monday night.

The pursuit started in the City of St. Louis and ended with a crash along northbound Interstate 170 just south of St. Charles Rock Road before midnight.

A News 4 photographer at the crash scene said there were several officers from various jurisdictions at the scene of the crash.

No other details have been released.

