Over 60 firefighters battle 2-alarm fire at Soulard auto shop overnight

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – An auto shop in Soulard was damaged during an overnight fire.

More than 60 firefighters were called to the two-alarm fire at Broadway Ford Truck Sales and Services in the 1500 block of South Seventh Street just before 2 a.m.

Fire officials said when they arrived there was black smoke and they aggressively went in to try and knock down the fire. Flames were also seen coming from the roof. At one point, firefighters changed their plan to a defensive attack because of the concerns about the roof. By 3:45 a.m., the fire was pretty well knocked down but the building and some trucks inside had already sustained extensive damage.

“This building, a lightweight building, did indeed have a truss roof, the commander made a phenomenal call pulling out those firefighters because we did have a roof collapse,” St. Louis Fire Capt. Garon Mosby said.

A bomb and arson investigator said the fire started in the first bay where a truck was being worked on. The truck was not running when it caught fire, which is why investigators are working to determine what caused the fire to spark.

An employee of the shop told News 4 as many as 15 trucks inside the building could have been damaged in the fire.

The building sustained extensive damage but is not a total loss, according to fire officials.

No injuries were reported.

