Man living large while allegedly scamming strangers

Standing in front of a stalled construction project Laurie Rao doesn't mince words.“Our money was stolen from us” said Rao.

Rao and her husband hired Paul Creager to build a home in Kirkwood. She says Creager's business, Everett Builders, required 10 percent down on a project that was never finished. Rao says she's out $107,000, and she's not the only victim.

The business owners who helped Creager build homes are suffering. Small mom and pop businesses that sacrificed labor and material for Creager.

Pam Decarmagos says she is out “$90,998 dollars he owes us. It's our money our three kids, our babies money.”

The Decamargos family says they put roofs and siding on homes built by Creager without getting paid. That's when they started investigating Creager's lifestyle.

“Brand new Bentleys, corvettes, he has. We see pictures of him at his lake house in this boat he doesn't have a worry in the world about us. He took our money and spent it,” said Decamargos.

In 2016, Creager's Bentley, among other nice cars racked up a $99,000 personal property tax bill.

During the same year, a lumber company received a $90,000 judgment against him, another $17,000 from a trash company and it only gets worse.

Gary Henley says he installed furnaces and air conditioners in as many as 11 homes built by Creager without getting paid. He claims Creager owes him $81,000.

But for a 76-year-old man living in a south St. Louis County nursing home, his daughter says the situation is incomprehensible.

Frank Steinberger spent his entire career working for McDonnell Douglas, then retired from Boeing. Now he is worried about his financial future after his retirement money wound up in Creager's control, approximately $400,000.

But Steinberger says he has never even met Paul Creager. His daughter says her dad suffers from dementia and that his longtime financial advisor convinced Frank to sign documents that shifted his life savings to Creager's control.

A record shows a wire disbursement to Everett Builders for $235,000.

Amy Swaminthan says her father's advisor, a man named Bill Glaser, convinced Steinberger to invest in Creager's business.

Now Creager is facing a two-count federal indictment.

He's accused of soliciting more than $724,000 from two separate investors without properly disclosing his debt to those investors.

According to federal investigators, those massive investments appear to have been "wiped out in less than one year."

But when News 4 caught up with Creager outside federal court, his attorney spoke on his behalf.

“We can’t comment, he's (Creager) under indictment and again not avoiding your questions,” said Ken Leeds, Creager’s attorney.

