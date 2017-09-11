1 dead, 1 wounded in North City shooting

1 person died and another was wounded in a shooting that occurred near the intersection of Red Bud and Carter Monday night. Credit: KMOV

Police said one victim died and another was wounded in a double shooting in north St. Louis Monday night.

The shooting occurred just after 9:00 p.m. near the intersection of Red Bud and Carter.

Police said two male victims were shot, one of whom died. The other victim was taken to a hospital.

Other information was not immediately known.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved