Homicide detectives investigating shooting death of man in Berkeley

BERKELEY, MO. (KMOV.com) - The St. Louis County Department Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is investigating after a man was shot and killed in Berkeley, MO. Monday night.

Around 7:30 p.m. officers from the Berkeley Police Department responded to the 6300 block of Fay Dr. where a man was found suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

According to police, the victim was transported to a local hospital but later was died.

Berkeley Police Department requested the assistance of the St. Louis County Police Department.

Police have not yet identified the victim.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS if you have any information regarding the incident.

