Police: Infant dies after possibly being left in car for extended period of time

Police said a 1-year-old boy died Monday night after possibly being left inside a car for an extended period of time.

Around 6:00 p.m., officers responded to a call at the Casa Dia Montessori School in South County for a report that a child wasn’t breathing.

Police said the child, a 1-year-old boy, was taken to a hospital, but later died.

Authorities said he may have been left in a car for an extended period of time.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday. The investigation into the boy’s death is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call St. Louis County Police at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.

