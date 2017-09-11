Dozens march to the Arch to honor 9-11 victims

Participants marched to the St. Louis Arch as a part of a freedom march that began at 9:11 am. (Credit: KMOV)

Dozens march to the St. Louis Arch as part of the 12th Anniversary since the freedom walk began in 2005. (Credit: KMOV)

ST.LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Dozens marched to the St. Louis Arch to honor those who died in the 9-11 attacks.

Participants started the 21-mile-walk in West County Monday morning at 9:11 am.

The walk was held to honor those who lost their lives 16 years ago in the 9-11 attacks, and to honor the freedom and spirit of America.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.